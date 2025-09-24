VIP Industries shares gain 3% amid leadership transition, more details

Shares of VIP Industries rose 3% in early deals on Wednesday after the company's board approved the resignation of Managing Director Neetu Kashiramka, effective at the end of the board meeting on Tuesday. Kashiramka, who took over as Managing Director and CFO in August 2023 and has served solely as MD since February 2024, will continue in her role until 31 October 2025. The board also confirmed the appointment of Atul Jain as the new Managing Director, effective from 23 September 2025 for a five-year term. Jain is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta, with prior leadership roles at Aptech Ltd and senior positions at Godfrey Phillips India, Bharti Airtel, Coca-Cola, and Samsung Electronics.

VIP Industries rose 3% to Rs 451.95 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 438.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6300 crore.

"Appointment of Mr. Atul Jain (DIN: 07434943) as an Additional Director (Managing Director), on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee w.e.f September, 2025 not liable to retire by rotation, for a period of 5 (Five) consecutive years, subject to approval by the Members of the Company with effect from September 23, 2025," said the firm.

However, the company's financial performance saw challenges in the June quarter of this fiscal year, reporting a net loss of ₹17 crore compared to a profit of ₹3.7 crore a year earlier. Revenue declined by 12.1% to ₹561.4 crore from ₹639 crore year-on-year.Over the past six months, the stock has gained 48%, though it has declined 8.9% so far this year.

The broader market context saw changes in the Sensex, but VIP Industries' performance remains closely watched given this leadership transition and strategic ambitions. The board's latest decisions mark a significant phase for the company, as it aims to strengthen its market position and restore financial momentum.