Vishal Mega Mart, Sai Life Sciences, Mobikwik: A flurry of IPOs hit the market next week

After much anticipation, the IPO floodgates are about to open, offering investors a thrilling chance to grab promising stocks. Next week, 9 IPOs are slated to open, including heavyweights like Vishal Mega Mart and Mobikwik, alongside emerging players from the SME sector. Here’s everything you need to know about this blockbuster week in the stock market.

Main board names



1. Vishal Mega Mart

Issue Size: ₹8,000 crore

Key Details: 102.56 crore shares are being offered under the Offer for Sale (OFS), with no fresh shares issued.

Dates: Opens December 11, closes December 13. Listing on December 18.

Price Band: ₹74 to ₹78 per share

Lot Size: 190 shares

Minimum Investment: ₹14,820

2. Sai Life Sciences Limited

Issue Size: ₹3,042.62 crore

Key Details: The company will issue 1.73 crore fresh shares worth ₹950 crore, and 3.81 crore shares worth ₹2,092.62 crore under OFS.

Dates: Opens December 11, closes December 13. Listing on December 18.

Price Band: ₹522 to ₹549 per share

Lot Size: 27 shares

Minimum Investment: ₹14,823

3. One Mobikwik Systems Limited

Issue Size: ₹572 crore

Key Details: 2.05 crore fresh shares, no OFS.

Dates: Opens December 11, closes December 13. Listing on December 18.

Price Band: ₹265 to ₹279 per share

Lot Size: 53 shares

Minimum Investment: ₹14,787

4. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited

Issue Size: To Be Announced

Key Details: 1.88 crore shares under OFS, no fresh shares.

Dates: Opens December 12, closes December 16. Listing on December 19.

Price Band: To Be Announced

SME IPO Action

The SME Board will also see its fair share of action with five IPOs making their debut. This includes companies like Dhanlaxmi Crop Science, Jungle Camps India, Toss The Coin, Purple United Sales, and Supreme Facility Management. Strong grey market demand is already fueling buzz around these listings.

In addition to new launches, three IPOs are set to be listed next week: