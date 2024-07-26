Vodafone Idea, Infibeam, HCC, YES Bank, MMTC, SJVN, Sanstar shares see surge in NSE volumes

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd, HCC Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, GTL Infrastructure Ltd, SJVN Ltd, NHPC Ltd and Infibeam Avenues Ltd rallied up to 10 per cent and saw huge volumes on NSE in Friday's trade. MMTC Ltd shares plunged amid heavy volumes. HDFC Bank Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Infosys Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd were some of the stocks leading the NSE turnover, data available on active NSE stocks suggested.

GTL Infra shares climbed 3.85 per cent to Rs 3.24 on NSE. The stock saw 64,82,94,159 shares worth Rs 290 crore changing hands. It was followed by Vodafone Idea, which saw 57,93,54,485 shares worth Rs 917 crore changing hands. This stock advanced 4.74 per cent to Rs 15.90.

HCC shares jumped 4.24 per cent to Rs 55.60, as 10,41,62,658 shares worth Rs 578 crore changed hands. MMTC shares plunged 10.55 per cent to Rs 108.15, as 8,99,66,825 shares worth Rs 1,027 crore changed hands.

YES Bank shares were up 0.89 per cent at Rs 24.84. A total of 8,66,58,039 YES Bank shares worth Rs 215 crore changed hands.

SJVN Ltd recoded volumes of 8,40,43,190 shares and turnover of Rs 1,297 crore, as the stock rose 7.36 per cent to Rs 151.80. Reliance Power added 1.25 per cent to Rs 30.60 and saw heavy volumes of 4,85,97,363 shares.

Canara Bank, IRFC, Infibeam Avenues, JP Power and Ashok Leyland are some other stocks on NSE that saw high volumes on NSE.

In turnover terms, HDFC Bank Ltd led the chart as Rs 2,427 crore worth bank shares changed hands. It was followed by Tata Motors, which saw a turnover of Rs 1,710 crore. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and SJVN are some other stocks leading the turnover chart on NSE.