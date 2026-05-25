Shares of telecom major Vodafone Idea Ltd hit a 52-week high on Monday, taking their one-month gain to 46%. The short-term rally in the telecom stock has been triggered by the Q4 earnings, which came above expectations. Also, Crisil Ratings has assigned its ‘Crisil A-/Stable’ rating to the proposed bank facilities of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL). Bank loan facilities worth Rs 35,000 crore have been rated. This also led to positive sentiment around the stock.

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"Aditya Birla Group sees VIL as a strategically important entity and recent appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as VIL’s chairman highlights strong management control of the group. In addition to the sizeable past investments, with anticipated turnaround in operations leading to improved cash flows, the group expects significant long-term economic benefit from VIL, said Crisil.

Vodafone Idea stock rose 2.25% to a fresh high in early deals today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.51 lakh crore. Volumes of shares traded were high at 191.28 lakh with turnover rising to Rs 26.67 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Vodafone Idea stands at 83.6, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Vodafone Idea stock has a one-year beta of 1.53, indicating very high volatility during the period. Vodafone Idea shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 6.12 on August 14, 2025.

Vodafone Idea reported a profit of Rs 51,986 crore for the March 2026 quarter compared with a loss of Rs 5,284 crore in the December quarter and Rs 7,167 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The profit boost was largely led by Rs 57,491 crore exceptional items, as the company took one-time accounting gain from an Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) reassessment as an exceptional items in its fourth quarter results.

With the rally in the telecom stock today, the stock has delivered 105.32% returns in a year. In six months, the stock is up 38.17%. However, the stock has fallen 8% in two years.

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MOFSL has a neutral call on the stock with a price target of Rs 10.

Management’s ambitions of double-digit revenue growth and raising cash EBITDA by three times over FY26-29 remain a tall ask and would require several things such as 1) closure of the debt raise, 2) sustained tariff hikes or a change in tariff construct, 3) stabilization in subscriber trends, 4) more rational competition in subscriber acquisition, and 5) continuation of a benign regulatory regime, including likely relief on spectrum repayments, said MOFSL.