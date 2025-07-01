Vodafone Idea shares in focus: VIL to launch 5G in Jaipur, Rajkot, Indore, 20 other cities

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) shares were in the spotlight on Tuesday morning after the telecom operator announced that it is ramping up its 5G rollout, with network deployment now underway in 23 additional cities. The latest expansion, which will be executed in a phased manner, includes cities such as Indore, Jaipur, Rajkot, Surat, Pune, Agra, and Lucknow, among others, marking a significant step in VIL’s efforts to broaden its next-gen network footprint across India.

As part of a limited-period introductory offer, VIL is providing unlimited 5G data on recharge plans starting from Rs 299, aiming to attract new users and boost adoption in newly launched markets.

With this move, VIL's 5G services now span over 40 cities, bringing ultrafast internet speeds and low-latency connectivity to a broader customer base. Earlier, Vodafone Idea launched 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Patna and Bengaluru, among 17 cities.

Vodafone Idea shares closed at Rs 7.44 apiece on Monday, up 0.81 per cent. The VIL stock has gained 11 per cent in the past one week. It is still down 7 per cent in 2025 so far.

Alongside the 56 rollout, Vodafone Idea has undertaken large-scale network enhancements to elevate customer experience, a commitment reflected in its recent brand campaign- 1 lakh new towers in six months, which underscores the speed and scale of its ongoing network enhancements.

Since April last year, VIL has deployed 4G on the 900 MHz band across approximately 65,000 sites, significantly improving coverage and indoor connectivity.

Additionally, Vodafone Idea has added over 56,000 sites on the 1800 MHz/2100 MHz/TDD bands resulting in a 35 per cent boost in 4G data capacity and a 26 per cent increase in 4G speeds. As a result of these upgrades, Vodafone Idea's 4G population coverage has grown significantly—rising by 8.8 crore people, from 77 per cent in March 2024 to 84 per cent today.

As Vodafone Idea accelerates its 5G rollout, the telecom operator is also making significant strides in upgrading its 4G infrastructure.

“Our 5G rollout is progressing steadily in a phased manner, and we're excited to bring next-generation connectivity to more users,” said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vi. “At the same time, we're strengthening our 4G network to ensure a seamless experience, with enhanced indoor coverage, increased capacity, and 84 per cent population coverage. We remain focused on delivering superior digital experiences to Vi users.”

