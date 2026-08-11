Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that plunged 300 ft midair suffered glitches, triple hydraulic failures

According to a report in PTI, teams from Airbus and France’s Bureau d’Enquêtes et d’Analyses (BEA) are expected to arrive in India on Tuesday to assist with the probe. The incident has been classified as serious. The pilot-in-command has also undergone mandatory psychoactive substance screening, with samples sent for confirmatory testing.

MUST READ | Air India Phuket-Delhi flight: Civil Aviation Ministry grounds both pilots amid probe

Sources told PTI that the aircraft faced several glitches during the flight, including autopilot disconnection. The co-pilot manually regained control, but a flight control stall message appeared. Various indicator switches briefly went off, and the aircraft encountered mid-air turbulence along with multiple technical and mechanical failures. The hydraulic systems, crucial for flight control, also failed. Despite these issues, the crew managed to continue the flight to Delhi.

Advertisement

The flight carried 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members. The civil aviation ministry reported on August 9 that some passengers and cabin crew were injured. At least 17 people sustained injuries, with some crew members suffering spinal and neck injuries requiring medical care. Two cabin crew members were admitted to Fortis hospital for spinal injuries. One passenger said she held her grandson tightly and fastened his seatbelt when the aircraft lost altitude. She suffered rib injuries, and a young child was thrown towards the rear of the plane.

DON'T MISS | Civil Aviation Minister visits injured after Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident; DGCA begins investigation

The AAIB is conducting the investigation as per ICAO Annex 13 guidelines. Since the Airbus A320 is manufactured in France, BEA is participating in the probe. An Airbus spokesperson said, "In accordance with ICAO Annex 13, Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities. We are actively supporting the airline and will provide further information as it becomes available. A team of specialists is being dispatched to assist with the investigation."

Advertisement

The ministry stated that both pilots underwent the required psychoactive substance screening after the incident and were taken off the roster by the DGCA pending investigation and test results.