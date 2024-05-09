scorecardresearch
Feedback

Vodafone Idea, ZEE, PNB, GMR Infra, SAIL: 10 stocks in NSE F&O ban list today

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Biocon, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd and Piramal Enterprises Ltd are a few stocks under F&O ban list today.

Vodafone Idea, ZEE, PNB, GMR Infra Vodafone Idea, ZEE, PNB, GMR Infra

ZEE Entertainment (ZEEL), SAIL Ltd, Punjab National Bank Ltd, Canara Bank and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among 10 stocks under NSE's F&O ban list on Thursday. Others included Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Biocon, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd and Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Traders would not be permitted to open fresh or new positions in the stocks but would be allowed to reduce positions via squaring off.

Derivative contracts in the above stocks are banned as they crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). This prohibition will be lifted when the open interest in the scrips fall below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

At the end of each day, the exchange disseminates the aggregate open interest across all exchanges in the futures and options on individual scrips along with the market wide position limit for that scrip and tests whether the aggregate open interest for any scrip exceeds 95 per cent of the market wide position limit for that scrip.

If yes, the exchange takes note of open positions of all client as at the end of that day in that scrip, and from next day onwards the client trades only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions till the normal trading in the scrip is resumed.

A facility is available on the trading system to display an alert once the open interest on the NSE in the futures and options contract in a security exceeds 60 per cent of the market wide position limit specified for such security. Such alerts are presently displayed at time intervals of 10 minutes.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 09, 2024, 7:49 AM IST
