Summer relief: Voltas, Blue Star, Havells India shares rise up to 3% today; here's why 

Shares of air conditioners and cooling equipment makers Voltas, Blue Star and Havells India rose up to to 3% today amid a report which said the government was likely to ease BIS norms for AC and AC components for below two tonnes soon. Shares of Blue Star (2.73%), Voltas (2.64%) and Havells India (1.54%) rose in the afternoon session today. Blue Star stock climbed 2.73% to Rs 2090.90 against the previous close of Rs 2035.30 on BSE. Market cap of the household appliances maker surged to Rs 42,230 crore.

Similarly, stock of Voltas climbed 2.64% intraday to Rs 1354 on BSE.Market cap of the AC maker rose to Rs 44,795 crore.

The report by CNBC Awaaj further stated that concessions for the import of AC compressors below two tonnes were also on anvil along with import relaxation on grooved AC copper tubes.

The government intends to take these steps anticipating huge demand for ACs and their spare parts during the ongoing summer season.

AC makers have been calling for relief in the BIS norms in the wake of intense heat wave this summer season. Earlier, the management of Voltas highlighted that it was awaiting announcement for compressors below two tonnes.

In mid March this year, the Modi government took action to exempt key components of air conditioners and refrigerators from the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) removed the BIS certification requirement for grooved copper tubes and AC compressors with a capacity of 2 tonnes and above, which included imports from China, in response to the industry's demand.