Waaree Energies shares gain after Rs 3,900 crore capex plan; details here

Waaree Energies Ltd shares climbed in Wednesday’s trade following a Rs 3,900 crore capital expenditure announcement and a strategic stake hike in a key subsidiary.

At 9:49 am, Waaree Energies shares were trading 2.05% higher at Rs 3149 apiece on the BSE after rising as much as 2.34% to touch a day’s high of Rs 3158.25. This marks a gain from its previous close of Rs 3085.85, with the stock climbing for the second straight session on the BSE.

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In a stock exchange filing late Tuesday, the company's board of directors approved Rs 3900 crore in capital expenditure for a glass manufacturing plant in its wholly owned subsidiary Waaree Green Glass Private Ltd.

The new facility is slated to have a massive capacity of 2500 tonnes per day (TPD). The company noted that the Capex will be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals.

According to Q3 FY26 investor presentation, the company is sitting on an order book of approximately Rs 60,000 crore to support its planned overall capital expenditures of over Rs 25,000 crore across its broader green energy ecosystem.

In the same filing, Waaree Energies also revealed plans to tighten its grip on its transformer business. The board gave the green light for the acquisition of an additional equity stake in its subsidiary company, Waaree Transpower Private Ltd.

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The solar manufacturer will boost its shareholding from 64.04% to 75.10%. This transaction will be executed via a cash consideration, acquiring 2.53 crore equity shares at Rs 75 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 per share, bringing the total deal value to Rs 190 crore, it said.