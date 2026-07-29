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Planning to buy stocks? Analyst on when to pick largecap, midcap & smallcaps

Planning to buy stocks? Analyst on when to pick largecap, midcap & smallcaps

Making recommendations in the largecap space, Jain said one can buy Bharti Airtel or L&T shares.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 4:53 PM IST
Planning to buy stocks? Analyst on when to pick largecap, midcap & smallcaps Adding more insights, Jain said investors can even trade in Nifty100 and Nifty 50 stocks.

For investors looking to buy stocks during correction, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments has a key advice. In BTTV's Daily Calls show, Jain said one should never buy on dips in midcaps, small caps and micro caps counters. Instead, investors should buy on rise, sell on rise or at stop loss in such counters.

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The Nifty Midcap 100 index has risen 4% this year and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index has surged 9.31% during the same period.

On the other hand, investors should always 'buy on dips' in the large cap counters. It's worth noting that BSE 100 LargeCap TMC index has fallen 5.24% this year  Adding more insights, Jain said investors can even trade in Nifty100 and Nifty 50 stocks.

Making recommendations in the large cap space, Jain said one can buy Bharti Airtel or L&T shares.

Both stocks are beaten down and he prefers L&T to Airtel. He also mentioned TVS Motor or M&M stock as good picks.

On selecting such stocks, Jain said investors should consider large cap stocks which have fallen over 20% from their record highs.

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The analyst referred HeroMoto Corp and L&T shares as his final picks from the above mentioned stocks.

Midcap stocks outperformed on the back of a stable interest-rate environment and strengthening domestic demand, although overall gains remained measured.

In case of small caps, improved earnings visibility and more reasonable valuations enhanced the segment's appeal, while the recent market correction created a more attractive risk-reward profile.

However, the recovery was selective rather than broad-based, with the bulk of the gains concentrated in a limited number of stocks instead of being spread across the wider midcap universe.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 4:53 PM IST
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