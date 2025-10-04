Wall Street: USA Rare Earth, Fair Isaac, Tesla, Pfizer rally up to 38%; here’s why

Vested Finance highlighted that the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both increased by approximately 0.8 per cent over the week, as investors grew more confident about a possible Federal Reserve rate cut later in 2025. However, a partial US government shutdown delayed key economic data releases, such as the September jobs report, making monetary policy directions less clear.

According to Vested Finance, Western Digital surged by 17.24 per cent this week. This gain followed Morgan Stanley’s decision to sharply raise its target for the company, citing a notable spike in demand for high-capacity HDDs linked to cloud infrastructure expansion. Western Digital was among the top gainers supporting the broader advance in the S&P 500.

Speculation over federal support also propelled USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR), which surged 38.97 per cent this week. Vested Finance said market chatter that the Trump administration might invest in or back the company drove the sharp move. The mineral and rare-earth sector has increasingly become a focus of government industrial policy bets, attracting investor attention.

Fair Isaac saw a 21.67 per cent increase in its share price after announcing it would license FICO scores directly to vendors, removing the need for traditional credit bureau intermediaries. Vested Finance noted that this strategic change triggered significant upside in the stock.

Coinbase rose 19.50 per cent during the week, buoyed by a rebound in Bitcoin and positive analyst upgrades. As observed by Vested Finance, digital asset exposure made Coinbase a stand-out performer at the intersection of technology and cryptocurrency.

Tesla reported record third-quarter deliveries of approximately 497,099 vehicles. Despite this, shares fell by 3.22 per cent, with the market exhibiting a “sell the news” response and expressing concern about potential demand cooling after the expiration of certain electric vehicle credits.

Pfizer’s stock increased by 14.95 per cent after news emerged of a drug-pricing agreement with the Trump administration in exchange for tariff relief. Vested Finance highlighted Pfizer as one of the principal beneficiaries among pharmaceutical companies following these developments.

Vested Finance also said that policy actions such as pharmaceutical tariffs, export restrictions for chip equipment, and speculation over federal stakes in commodity and technology firms contributed to volatility in equity markets. These factors remained key influences on sector performance during the week.