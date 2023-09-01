scorecardresearch
Cloverdell Investment sold more than 27.86 crore shares of IDFC FIRST Bank at Rs 89 apiece

Warburg Pincus sells 4.2% stake in IDFC FIRST Bank for Rs 2,480 cr; GQG picks up 2.6% stake for Rs 1,527 cr
SUMMARY
  • Warburg Pincus offloaded the shares of IDFC First Bank through its affiliate Cloverdell Investment
  • Rajiv Jain-backed GQG Partners acquired 17.6 crore shares
  • On Friday, shares of IDFC FIRST Bank gained 0.1% to close at Rs 93.44 apiece on the BSE

US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus on Friday divested a 4.2 per cent stake in private lender IDFC First Bank Ltd for Rs 2,480 crore through an open market transaction.

Warburg Pincus offloaded the shares of IDFC First Bank through its affiliate Cloverdell Investment on the BSE.

According to the bulk deal data, Cloverdell Investment sold more than 27.86 crore shares, amounting to a 4.2 per cent stake in IDFC First Bank.

The shares were disposed at Rs 89 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction value to Rs 2,480.34 crore.

At the end of the June quarter, Warburg Pincus through its affiliates -- Cloverdell Investment and Dayside Investment -- have a shareholding of 8.5 per cent in the private lender IDFC First Bank, shareholding data pattern with the bourse showed.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Jain-backed GQG Partners acquired 17.6 crore shares or nearly 2.6 per cent stake in IDFC First Bank. The shares were purchased at the same price, taking the deal value to Rs 1,527 crore.

On Friday, shares of IDFC FIRST Bank gained 0.11 per cent to close at Rs 93.44 apiece on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 01, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
