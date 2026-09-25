Welspun Corp the order underscored the scale, quality and execution capability of the company's operations, and reinforced its long-term strategy of expanding global manufacturing capacity and deepening relationships with marquee international clients.

Welspun Corp shares rose 5.3 per cent to hit a high o Rs 2,837.50 on BSE. The multibagger stock is up 223 per cent in the past six months.

Earlier this month, Welspun Corp's associate Company East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), a listed entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), announced signing of a contract with Saudi Aramco for manufacturing and supply of steel pipes for total value exceeding 771 million SAR, valuing Rs 2,000 crore, including value added tax.

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The duration of that contract is six months and the financial impact of the contract will be reflected from Q427 through Q1FY28.

EPIC is Saudi Arabia’s leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes. It’s fully integrated manufacturing facilities with impeccable track record of execution of mega orders in time & Quality with customer centric approach, positions them as a most preferred supplier in the KSA market and continue to pioneer in supporting KSA’s strategic objectives under the Vision 2030.