Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
Gold, silver prices on September 25: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices on September 25: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up 0.84% at ₹1,54,263 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures was up by 0.16% at around ₹2,42,000 per kg at the time of writing this story.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 9:38 AM IST
Gold, silver prices on September 25: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesThe marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Gold and silver prices in India remained broadly unchanged across 24-carat, 22-carat and 18-carat on September 25. Gold prices is now at ₹1,51,690 per 10 gm, while silver costs ₹2,33,410 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up 0.07% at ₹1,51,580 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures slipped by 0.27% at around ₹2,34,040 per kg at the time of writing this story.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Gold at $5,000 by mid-2027? The forces behind the longer-term outlook

In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the exchange rate of the US Dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,51,150 ₹1,38,554
Mumbai ₹1,51,410 ₹1,38,793
Bengaluru ₹1,51,440 ₹1,38,820
Kolkata ₹1,51,120 ₹1,38,527
Hyderabad ₹1,51,560 ₹1,38,930
Chennai ₹1,51,760 ₹1,39,113

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹23,381
₹2,33,810
Mumbai ₹23,381 ₹2,33,810
Bengaluru ₹23,381 ₹2,33,810
Kolkata ₹23,381
₹2,33,810
Hyderabad ₹23,381 ₹2,33,810
Chennai ₹23,381 ₹2,33,810

DON'T MISS | Jefferies' Christopher Wood sees gold at $10,000 'sooner or later'; likes India's small, midcaps

Advertisement

Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained flat on September 25, 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹13,995 per gm across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,040 per gm. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹15,267 per gm and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,316 per gm.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,995
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,995
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 15,267
Tanishq 22K 14,040
Tanishq 24K* 15,316

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

DO CHECKPUT | India’s hidden stimulus: How a ₹33-lakh-crore gold stockpile could boost consumption

Advertisement

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,995
Delhi 13,995
Gujarat 13,995
Karnataka 13,995
Kerala 13,995
Maharashtra 13,995
Odisha 13,995
Punjab 13,995
Tamil Nadu 13,995

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more