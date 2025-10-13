Shares of Welspun Enterprises rose 4% in early deals on Monday after the firm said its board would consider raising of funds on October 15. Welspun Enterprises stock rose 4% to Rs 547.10 on BSE. The stock has lost 4.29% in a year and fallen 11.31% in 2025. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 7374 crore on BSE. Total 8715 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 46.69 lakh on BSE.

Advertisement

The share trades higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Meanwhile, Sensex fell 200 pts to 82,293 and Nifty slipped 71 pts to 25,213 in early deals today.

"Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, inter alia, to consider and, if thought fit, to consider the proposal of fund raising through issuance of convertible equity warrants and ancillary actions in this regard, through preferential issue under the applicable laws, rules and regulations, and subject to the requisite regulatory/ statutory approvals, and the approval of the shareholders of the Company," said the firm

Welspun Enterprises' key activity is in the infrastructure business. Apart from that, the company holds equity investments in Welspun Natural Resources Private Limited (Oil and gas exploration).