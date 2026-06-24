Shares of Infosys are trading near their six-year low hit by AI-led disruption fears, US-Iran war and most recently global IT giant Accenture trimming its full-year FY2026 revenue growth guidance to 3%–4% (down from 4%–5%). Bengaluru-based Infosys, which is among the bellwethers of the Indian IT industry, has slipped 35% on BSE this year.

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In the previous session, the IT stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 1026.10 led by a correction in the overvalued global IT and AI peers. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Infosys stock stands at 31, signaling it's trading near the oversold zone. Infosys shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

On the other hand, the IT stock saw very low volatility with a beta of 0.67 in the last one year.

In the current session, the IT stock rose 3.21% to Rs 1062 in the afternoon trade. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4.31 lakh crore. Total 11.44 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 119.95 crore. Later, Infosys stock ended 2.61% higher at Rs 1056.45.

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The rally in the stock came after chairman Nandan Nilekani delivered a clear message on AI disruption concerns for the IT industry.

The IT firm sees the AI revolution as a major growth opportunity rather than an existential threat. Stock markets and the IT industry across the globe have been affected by the growing concerns over AI. Fears are that AI could automate software development and reduce the need for technology services firms.

Nilekani was addressing shareholders at the company’s 45th Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2026.

Despite today's rally, the IT stock is trading at a six-year low. The large cap stock has lost 17% in three months and fallen 36% in six months.

PL Capital has a 'Buy' call on Infosys with a price target of Rs 1,570. JM Financial has termed Infosys as its top pick.

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However, an analyst appears bearish on the outlook of the IT stock.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "As long as the stock remains below Rs 1,180, the trend is likely to stay negative. Investors should avoid aggressive buying at current levels. On the downside, immediate support is seen near Rs 1,000, and a breach could trigger further weakness towards Rs 950– Rs 920. Only a sustained move above Rs 1,180 would improve the technical outlook".

On the other hand, Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst at Choice Broking appears mildly bullish on the stock.

"Momentum indicators are showing early signs of stabilisation. On the downside, the Rs 1,020 level acts as immediate support and a crucial stop-loss zone. A decisive break below this level could invite fresh selling pressure and drag the stock towards the psychological Rs 1,000 mark and lower levels. If Infosys manages to sustain above Rs 1,125, it could pave the way for an up move towards Rs 1,180, which aligns with its 50-day EMA and recent supply zone. A breakout above this resistance could further strengthen the recovery narrative," said Shah.