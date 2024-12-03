scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Why ITC, Varun Beverages, Godfrey Phillips shares dropped today

Feedback

Why ITC, Varun Beverages, Godfrey Phillips shares dropped today

Shares of ITC fell 2.94 per cent to hit a low of Rs 463.10. Godfrey Phillips India declined 2.45 per cent to Rs 5,616.85. VST Industries was down 0.12 per cent at Rs 325.30. The PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages slipped 3 per cent to Rs 613.80.   

Sin goods: The Group of Ministers on rate rationalisation proposed a “different tax treatment” for sin goods such as cigarettes, carbonated water, tobacco and pan masala. Sin goods: The Group of Ministers on rate rationalisation proposed a “different tax treatment” for sin goods such as cigarettes, carbonated water, tobacco and pan masala.

Shares of cigarette players such as ITC Ltd and Godfrey Phillips and bottler Varun Beverages Ltd fell up to 3 per cent in Tuesday's trade after Business Today quoting finance ministry sources suggested that the Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation proposed a “different tax treatment” for sin goods such as cigarettes, tobacco and pan masala. Other reports suggested proposal for 35 per cent special GST tax on aerated drinks as well.

Related Articles

Shares of ITC fell 2.94 per cent to hit a low of Rs 463.10. Godfrey Phillips India declined 2.45 per cent to Rs 5,616.85. VST Industries was down 0.12 per cent at Rs 325.30. The PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages slipped 3 per cent to Rs 613.80.

While the final decision rests with the council, which is slated to meet in the third week of December in Jaisalmer, reports suggested the GoM may propose a 35 per cent special GST rate on aerated drinks, Tobacco and Tobacco products.

Sin goods under GST include products considered harmful or undesirable such as cigarettes, other tobacco products, carbonated drinks and pan masala. These goods are often taxed at the highest GST slab to discourage their consumption.

At present the GST slab for cigarette and tobacco products are 28 per cent with an additional compensation cess ranging from 11 per cent to 290 per cent, set to expire in March 2026. At present, there are four slab structure of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. As per the BT report, the GoM has also discussed merging GST slabs, evaluating three potential options for a three-slab rate structure. However, sources indicate it was deemed premature to recommend changes to the existing slabs.

The GoM on rate rationalisation is chaired by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and includes six members: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Rajasthan Health Services Minister Gajendra Singh, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 03, 2024, 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
ITC Ltd
ITC Ltd