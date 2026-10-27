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Why Samvardhana Motherson, Sona BLW shares are among top auto ancillary bets

Why Samvardhana Motherson, Sona BLW shares are among top auto ancillary bets

Samvardhana Motherson, Sona BLW: The call comes at a time when broader markets remain unsettled, with sharp swings across headline indices as well as smallcap and midcap counters.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 4:58 PM IST
Why Samvardhana Motherson, Sona BLW shares are among top auto ancillary bets Samvardhana Motherson is backed for potential upside to Rs 170-180 as it holds above its 200-day exponential moving average.

Auto ancillary stocks may be emerging as a relatively resilient pocket in a choppy market, with Vishnukant Upadhyay,  AVP – Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services, turning constructive on select names for a six-month investment horizon. In a stock-specific interaction on Business Today Television's Daily Calls, Upadhyay said he remains positive on the segment and identified Samvardhana Motherson and Sona BLW as his preferred plays at current levels.

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Auto ancillaries stand out in a volatile tape

The call comes at a time when broader markets remain unsettled, with sharp swings across headline indices as well as smallcap and midcap counters. Even so, Upadhyay argued that the auto ancillary pack is showing enough technical strength to justify fresh accumulation.

His view is significant because it contrasts with the wider market's indecisive tone. In the broader discussion, he had indicated that volatility, subdued earnings and macro concerns were still weighing on sentiment, making stock selection far more important than taking blanket sector calls.

Why Samvardhana Motherson is on the radar

Among his top ideas, Samvardhana Motherson stood out for what he described as a durable chart structure. “The structure has been very constructive despite this turmoil in the market,” he said, adding that the stock has managed to hold above its 200 exponential moving average.

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That technical behaviour matters because stocks that preserve long-term support levels during phases of market stress often attract follow-through buying when sentiment improves. Upadhyay also pointed to a “flag and pole kind of pattern” after a sharp upward move, a setup traders often read as a continuation signal. On that basis, he pegged upside targets at Rs 170 and Rs 180 from around Rs 157.

Sona BLW seen as accumulation bet

The second pick was Sona BLW, another prominent auto components name that he believes can outperform over the next few months. “I’m expecting a Rs 900 to Rs 920 kind of level can be seen in Sona BLW,” he said, adding that investors can “definitely accumulate this stock at a current juncture.”

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The recommendation reinforces the view that investors may still find opportunities in auto-linked manufacturing names even as the market remains selective. The broader programme also flagged autos among the stronger pockets of the day, suggesting that the sector continues to attract buying interest when risk appetite returns.

What investors should watch

For investors, the key takeaway is not simply that auto ancillaries are in favour, but that relative strength is becoming the decisive filter. In a market where many counters are still struggling to regain momentum, stocks that are holding above long-term averages and forming constructive patterns may command premium attention. For now, Samvardhana Motherson and Sona BLW appear to fit that bill.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 4:58 PM IST
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