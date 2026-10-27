Bajaj Auto Q2 earnings: Revenue hits Rs 20,000 crore mark for first time, net profit rises 35% 

EBITDA margins rose despite another quarter of volatility and hyper-inflation; underscoring the disciplined and dynamic P&L management, as currency tailwind, operating leverage and cost control made up for the partial recovery of input inflation through pricing, said Bajaj Auto.

Domestic business posted record quarterly revenues, registering a robust 30% YoY growth on a solid show from both two wheelers and three wheelers.

While the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) segment maintained its steady growth, it was the electric portfolio which spearheaded the growth, logging a record 200k units against 82k in Q2'26 despite navigating a significantly constrained supply situation, and now constituting one-third of domestic revenues, a statement by the company said.

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Exports rose 40% YoY despite intermittent logistical disruptions. The Africa business nearly doubled its billing over the base quarter to reach a new high surpassing its FY21 quarterly peak, while Latin America sustained its strong momentum to register its best-ever sales yet again.

Bajaj Auto shares closed 3.77% higher at Rs 10,377. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.85 lakh crore. Earnings were announced during market hours.