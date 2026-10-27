Bajaj Auto Q2 earnings: Revenue hits Rs 20,000 crore mark for first time, net profit rises 35% 

Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 3% on Tuesday after the auto maker announced a 35% rise in standalone Q2 net profit. Net profit climbed 35.2% to Rs 3354 crore in the September 2026 quarter against Rs 2480 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose 34.1% to Rs 20,003 crore compared to Rs 14,922 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. This is the first time revenue in a quarter has hit the Rs 20,000 crore mark.
EBITDA climbed 36.7% to Rs 4,171 crore in Q2 against Rs 3,052 crore EBITDA on a YoY basis. EBITDA Margin rose 40 bps to 20.9% in Q2 against 20.5% (YoY).