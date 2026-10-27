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Bajaj Auto Q2 earnings: Revenue hits Rs 20,000 crore mark for first time, net profit rises 35% 

Bajaj Auto Q2 earnings: Revenue hits Rs 20,000 crore mark for first time, net profit rises 35% 

Bajaj Auto Q2 earnings: Revenue from operations climbed 34.1% to Rs 20,003 crore compared to Rs 14,922 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 4:05 PM IST
Bajaj Auto Q2 earnings: Revenue hits Rs 20,000 crore mark for first time, net profit rises 35% Bajaj Auto shares closed 2.89% higher at Rs 10,377. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.85 lakh crore. Earnings were announced during market hours.

Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 3% on Tuesday after the auto maker announced a 35% rise in standalone Q2 net profit. Net profit climbed 35.2% to Rs 3354 crore in the September 2026 quarter against Rs 2480 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.  Revenue from operations rose 34.1% to Rs 20,003 crore compared to Rs 14,922 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. This is the first time revenue in a quarter has hit the Rs 20,000 crore mark.

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EBITDA climbed 36.7% to Rs 4,171 crore in Q2 against Rs 3,052 crore EBITDA on a YoY basis. EBITDA Margin rose 40 bps to 20.9% in Q2 against 20.5% (YoY).

EBITDA margins rose despite another quarter of volatility and hyper-inflation; underscoring the disciplined and dynamic P&L management, as currency tailwind, operating leverage and cost control made up for the partial recovery of input inflation through pricing, said Bajaj Auto.

Domestic business posted record quarterly revenues, registering a robust 30% YoY growth on a solid show from both two wheelers and three wheelers.

While the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) segment maintained its steady growth, it was the electric portfolio which spearheaded the growth, logging a record 200k units against 82k in Q2'26 despite navigating a significantly constrained supply situation, and now constituting one-third of domestic revenues, a statement by the company said.

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Exports rose 40% YoY despite intermittent logistical disruptions. The Africa business nearly doubled its billing over the base quarter to reach a new high surpassing its FY21 quarterly peak, while Latin America sustained its strong momentum to register its best-ever sales yet again.

Bajaj Auto shares closed 3.77% higher at Rs 10,377. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.85 lakh crore. Earnings were announced during market hours.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 3:49 PM IST
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