Raymond Q2 earnings: Net profit zooms 130%, revenue at Rs 655 crore 

Raymond Ltd reported its Q2 earnings on Tuesday. Raymond reported a 130 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 32 crore in Q2 of this fiscal against net profit of Rs 13.9 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 24% to Rs 655.16 crore in the last quarter against Rs 527.69 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA climbed 74.4% to Rs 75 crore in Q2 against Rs 43 crore on a YoY basis. EBITDA margin came at 11.5% in Q2 against 8.14% a year ago.

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Total income climbed to Rs 683.22 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 527.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.