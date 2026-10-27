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Raymond Q2 earnings: Net profit zooms 130%, revenue at Rs 655 crore 

Raymond Q2 earnings: Net profit zooms 130%, revenue at Rs 655 crore 

Raymond Q2 earnings: Revenue rose 24% to Rs 655.16 crore in the last quarter against Rs 527.69 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 4:32 PM IST
Raymond Q2 earnings: Net profit zooms 130%, revenue at Rs 655 crore Total income climbed to Rs 683.22 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 527.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. 

Raymond Ltd reported its Q2 earnings on Tuesday. Raymond reported a 130 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 32 crore in Q2 of this fiscal against net profit of Rs 13.9 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 24% to Rs 655.16 crore in the last quarter against Rs 527.69 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. 
EBITDA climbed 74.4% to Rs 75 crore in Q2 against Rs 43 crore on a YoY basis. EBITDA margin came at 11.5% in Q2 against 8.14%  a year ago.

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Total income climbed to Rs 683.22 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 527.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The earnings were announced after market hours. Raymond stock ended 2.56% higher at Rs 1079.10 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 1052.15. Total 0.42 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.48 crore. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 7184 crore on BSE.

Raymond stock opened higher at Rs 1055 today. Raymond has a one-year beta of 1.38, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 46, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on technical charts. Raymond shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Shares of Raymond have risen 81 per cent in three months and zoomed 153 per cent in 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 4:32 PM IST
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