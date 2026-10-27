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Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit falls 26% to Rs 2,466 crore; revenue rises 26%

Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit falls 26% to Rs 2,466 crore; revenue rises 26%

MARUTI11,450.00(2.05%)

The quarterly earnings were announced shortly after market hours on Tuesday. Maruti Suzuki shares rose 2.28 per cent to settle at Rs 11,454.85 on BSE.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 4:01 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit falls 26% to Rs 2,466 crore; revenue rises 26%The country's largest carmaker reported revenue from operations of Rs 53,355.5 crore for the quarter, up 26 per cent from Rs 42,344.2 crore in Q2 FY26.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 26.36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) to Rs 2,466.1 crore for the second quarter (Q2) of FY27, compared with Rs 3,349 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit also declined 28.46 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 3,446.9 crore in Q1 FY27.

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The country's largest carmaker reported revenue from operations of Rs 53,355.5 crore for the quarter, up 26 per cent from Rs 42,344.2 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue increased 1.69 per cent sequentially from Rs 52,469.8 crore in the preceding quarter.

Q2 FY27 sales

Maruti Suzuki reported its highest-ever quarterly total sales volume of 6,96,654 units in Q2 FY27, registering growth of 26.5 per cent from the year-ago period.

The company said domestic passenger vehicle market growth was broad-based, with small car sales rising 35.9 per cent and SUV sales increasing 68.2 per cent. Its recently introduced SUVs received a strong market response, contributing to the growth.

The company noted that its domestic market share increased by 2.2 percentage points to 40.8 per cent during the quarter.

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Maruti Suzuki said recent capacity additions had helped it meet strong demand. However, demand continued to outpace supply, leaving the company with network inventory of about 17 days and pending bookings of approximately 2,00,000 units at the end of the quarter.

In export markets, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,08,119 units in Q2 FY27, compared with 1,10,487 units in Q2 FY26, despite what the company described as a challenging geopolitical situation.

The quarterly earnings were announced shortly after market hours on Tuesday. Maruti Suzuki shares rose 2.28 per cent to settle at Rs 11,454.85 on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 4:01 PM IST
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