Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit falls 26% to Rs 2,466 crore; revenue rises 26%

The country's largest carmaker reported revenue from operations of Rs 53,355.5 crore for the quarter, up 26 per cent from Rs 42,344.2 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue increased 1.69 per cent sequentially from Rs 52,469.8 crore in the preceding quarter.

Q2 FY27 sales

Maruti Suzuki reported its highest-ever quarterly total sales volume of 6,96,654 units in Q2 FY27, registering growth of 26.5 per cent from the year-ago period.

The company said domestic passenger vehicle market growth was broad-based, with small car sales rising 35.9 per cent and SUV sales increasing 68.2 per cent. Its recently introduced SUVs received a strong market response, contributing to the growth.

The company noted that its domestic market share increased by 2.2 percentage points to 40.8 per cent during the quarter.

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Maruti Suzuki said recent capacity additions had helped it meet strong demand. However, demand continued to outpace supply, leaving the company with network inventory of about 17 days and pending bookings of approximately 2,00,000 units at the end of the quarter.

In export markets, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,08,119 units in Q2 FY27, compared with 1,10,487 units in Q2 FY26, despite what the company described as a challenging geopolitical situation.

The quarterly earnings were announced shortly after market hours on Tuesday. Maruti Suzuki shares rose 2.28 per cent to settle at Rs 11,454.85 on BSE.