Wipro inks multi-year Odido Netherlands deal to revamp IT landscape; stock ends flat

Wipro Limited on Thursday announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Odido Netherlands BV to overhaul the Dutch telecom operator’s IT landscape, a move aimed at boosting customer experience and driving long-term digital transformation. The announcement was made through a stock exchange filing.

According to the filing, the engagement marks a major shift in Odido’s technology strategy, with Wipro set to deploy its AI-led platforms and consulting capabilities to modernise digital and enterprise systems. The company said the partnership would focus on IT simplification and automation while improving productivity and operational efficiency through a self-funded model that reinvests savings into new digital initiatives.

Wipro will leverage its WEGA and WINGS AI delivery platforms to help Odido build a more agile and resilient technology ecosystem. The project also integrates Designit, Wipro’s experience-led studio model, to accelerate time-to-market and enhance digital experiences across customer touchpoints.

Robert Purdy, Chief IT Officer at Odido Netherlands, said the partnership aligns with the company’s people-first approach. “At Odido, our goal is to make technology more human… Our collaboration with Wipro supports this ambition and enables us to take the customer experience to a next level,” he said.

Graziella Neuvéglise, Managing Director for Western Europe at Wipro, noted that the deal underscores the company’s strength in AI-driven transformation. She said the engagement is “consulting-led,” adding that Wipro aims to reimagine how technology can “put customers at the heart of their evolution.”

Meanwhile, shares of Wipro ended marginally lower despite the announcement. The stock closed 0.30 per cent down at Rs 249.40 on the BSE on Thursday, compared with its previous close of Rs 250.15. This comes after the counter gained nearly 2 per cent in Wednesday’s session.