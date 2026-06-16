YES Bank, BEL, Tata Motors, HAL, AEL, Tata Power, Paytm shares: MF buy list; do you own any?

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), YES Bank Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Tata Motors Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Tata Power Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) are among hundreds of stocks where mutual funds upped stakes in May. Domestic funds were net buyers in at least 631 companies, with the combined value of these net buys stood at Rs 1,13,705 crore for the month, data compiled by PRIME Database suggested.

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The month saw equity-oriented mutual funds recording net inflows of Rs 22,908 crore, easing 24 per cent below the 12-month average — a slight breather after two exceptionally strong months.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd and Lenskart Solutions were top five mutual fund buys in May, attracting Rs 32,359.49 crore worth inflows.

Six other stocks including Billionaires Garage Ventures Ltd or Groww (Rs 2,841 crore), JSW Energy Ltd (Rs 2,291 crore), HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd (Rs 2240.06 crore), Adani Enterprises Ltd (Rs 2,179 crore), Eternal Ltd (Rs 2,082 crore) and TVS Motor Co Ltd (Rs 2,010 crore)

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and Hyundai Motor India saw MF buying to the tune of Rs 1,796.27 crore, Rs 1,646.59 crore ad Rs 1,571.29 crore, respectively.

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Among individual names, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), YES Bank Ltd and Premier Energies Ltd saw buying in the Rs 946-973 crore range. Paytm saw Rs 841.19 crore worth MF buying in May.

The institutional class bought shares of IndusInd Bank, Tata Power and BEL in Rs 200-250 crore range, PRIME database showed.