YES Bank, HCC, IOB, Vodafone Idea, JP Power, NBCC shares see high volumes on NSE

YES Bank Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power) and Suzlon Energy Ltd were among NSE-listed stocks that that saw high volumes in Monday's trade. HDFC Bank Ltd, BSE Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd were among stocks that saw heavy turnover during the trading session.

YES Bank topped the volume chart, with 15,20,92,281 shares worth Rs 257 crore changing hands. The stock tanked 3.18 per cent to Rs 17.30 after the bank disappointed investors with its Q2 results.

Kotak Securities has suggested a fair value of Rs 17 on the stock. It said YES Bank significantly underperformed its peers and yet it is unsure whether not the YES Bank risks are fully captured in the stock price. "The RoE improvement cycle is likely to take more than a few years, and we would probably need the stock to be lower than current levels to turn positive," it said.

Vodafone Idea Ltd plunged 4.26 per cent to Rs 11.75, as Rs 152 crore worth 13,26,64,886 company shares changing hands. JP Power shares went 6.70 per cent lower to Rs 9.05. A total 9,87,08,557 JP Power shares worth Rs 92 crore changed hands so far.

Suzlon Energy rose 1.08 per cent to Rs 32.85, as 8,44,83,540 Suzlon Energy shares worth Rs 280 crore changed hands. RattanIndia Power declined 4.79 per cent to Rs 6.95. A total of 6,52,82,984 company shares worth Rs 46 crore changed hands. IRB Infra shares slipped 6.33 per cent to Rs 32.90. A total of 5,56,75,368 IRB shares changed hands worth Rs 189 crore.

Sulzon Energy Ltd shed 1.58 per cent to Rs 31.10 as 5,48,09,907 shares worth Rs 173 crore. NBCC Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, Reliance Power, Bank of Maharashtra plunged 6-7 per cent amid heavy volumes. Punjab National Bank (PNB), IRFC, HCC, South Indian Bank and Zomato fell up to 10 per cent amid high volumes.

In turnover terms, HDFC Bank topped the chart. The private lender saw a Rs 1,000 crore turnover. BSE saw a total turnover of Rs 932 crore. This stock saw high turnover as the stock exchange announced a revision in transaction charges in the equity derivatives segment effective November 1.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and RBL Bank were some of the lenders that came out with their Q2 results recently and saw high turnover today. MCX, IPCA Labs, Reliance Industries and Laurus Labs were some other others seeing high turnover today.

