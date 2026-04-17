YES Bank Q4 results preview: Private sector lender YES Bank Ltd is set to announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026 on Saturday, April 18. The Mumbai-based lender had informed about the same through an exchange filing on April 08.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the bank will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Mumbai, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter (Q4) and year ended March 31, 2026," said YES Bank in its exchange filing.



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YES Bank concall details

The Bank will host a conference call with analysts and investors on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 3:00 pm to discuss the financial results with the participants, YES Bank said in a separate exchange filing, dated April 09. It means that the results of YES Bank shall be announced before 3 pm only.



YES Bank share price and performance

Shares of YES Bank rose nearly 4 per cent on Thursday but settled at Rs 19.95, up 3 per cent. Its total market capitalization stood more than Rs 62,600 crore. The stock has rebounded more than 16 per cent in April 2026 after hitting its 52-week lows at Rs 17.19 on March 30, 2026. However, the stock is down 22 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 24.30, hit in October 2025.



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YES Bank Q4 results preview

Kotak Institutional Equities is expecting YES Bank's net interest income (NIIs) to come in at Rs 2,478.2 crore, up 8.9 per cent YoY and 0.5 per cent QoQ, with net interest margins (NIMs) contracting to 2.8 per cent. Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) is seen at Rs 1,765.3 crore, up 1.5 per cent YoY and 8.1 per cent QoQ. Net profit is seen at Rs 765 crore, up 3.6 per cent YoY but down 19.6 per cent QoQ.

"The bank to be a bit more positive on loan growth. Deposit growth has accelerated to 12 per cent YoY, aided strongly through certificate of deposits. There is likely to be a lot of volatility given the nature of income booked when security receipts mature and impact of RIDF investments. We should see steady traction on recovery and upgrades this quarter from the retail portfolio," it adds.

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JM Financial pencils YES Bank's NIIs to come in at 2,499.2 crore, up 9.8 per cent YoY and 1.4 per cent QoQ. PPOP is seen at Rs 1,296 crore, down 1.4 YoY but up 5.1 per cent QoQ. Net profit is seen at Rs 946.3 crore, up 28.3 per cent YoY and 0.4 per cent sequentially.

ICICI Securities pegs YES Bank's NII at Rs 2,558.4 crore, up 12.4 per cent YoY and 3.8 per cent QoQ for the March 2026 quarter, with NIMs improving to 2.65 per cent. PPoP is likely to come in at Rs 1,439.7 crore, up 41.8 per cent YoY and 16.7 per cent QoQ. Net profit is begged at Rs 1,065.9 crore, up 44.4 per cent YoY and 12 per cent QoQ.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers expects YES Bank to clock a NIIs at Rs 2,543.9 crore, up 11.9 per cent YoY and 3.2 per cent QoQ. PPoP is seen at Rs 1,342.5 crore, up 2.1 per cent YoY and 8.8 per cent QoQ. Net profit is penciled at Rs 872.1 crore, up 18.2 per cent YoY but down 8.4 per cent QoQ.



YES Bank target price

Kotak Institutional Equities and JM Financial have a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 17 and Rs 15, respectively. Anand Rathi also has a 'sell' rating for the lender. However, ICICI Securities has given it a 'hold' rating with a target price of Rs 24.