YES Bank, Reliance Power, JP Power shares top NSE volumes; 5 Adani stocks lead turnover

Reliance Power, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power), YES Bank Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, TV19 Broadcast and Punjab National Bank Ltd (PNB) were among stocks that topped volume chart on NSE in Wednesday's session. On the other hand, six Adani group stocks namely Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd topped the turnover chart on NSE.

Adani Enterprises topped the turnover chart, as the Adani group stock logged a turnover of Rs 27,17.34 crore. It was followed by Adani Ports, which clocked a turnover of Rs 2,382.62 crore. Adani Energy Solutions saw a turnover of Rs 1,353 crore, Adani Power Rs 1253 crore and Adani Green saw turnover of Rs 1,216 crore.

Private lender HDFC Bank saw a turnover of Rs 1018 crore while another Adani group share Adani Total Gas Ltd saw a turnover in excess of Rs 1,000 crore by 10.30 am.

Reliance Power edged 0.22 per cent higher to Rs 22.35, as 6,05,21,144 company shares worth Rs 135 crore changed hands. YES Bank shares fell 0.26 per cent to Rs 19.55, as Rs 94 crore worth 4,78,57,439 YES shares changed hands on the counter.

JP Power saw 4,78,36,387 shares worth Rs 65 crore changing hands. The stock rose 1.11 per cent to Rs 13.70. TV18 Broadcast Ltd climbed 2.39 per cent to Rs 53.45. A total of 4,62,26,541 company shares worth Rs 250 crore changed hands. Vodafone Idea saw volumes of 3,85,67,130 shares worth Rs 50 crore.

JTL Industries Ltd plunged 5.6 per cent to Rs 203.20, as 3,47,51,637 company shares worth Rs 691 crore changed hands. GTL Infra shares were flat as a total 3,02,31,798 company shares worth Rs 3.32 crore changed hands so far. PNB, JP Associates, HCC, Adani Ports, Adani Power and Suzlon Energy were among other stock seeing higher volumes today.

