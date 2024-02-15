scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Carlyle Group offloads 1.3% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 1,057 crore

Feedback

Carlyle Group offloads 1.3% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 1,057 crore

The US-based Group through its affiliate CA Basque Investments offloaded 39 crore shares of private sector lender on the BSE.

The US-based Group through its affiliate CA Basque Investments offloaded 39 crore shares of private sector lender on the BSE. The US-based Group through its affiliate CA Basque Investments offloaded 39 crore shares of private sector lender on the BSE.

Yes Bank shares: Carlyle Group has sold equity stake worth ₹1,056 crore in Yes Bank through open market transaction. Carlyle Group sold 1.35 per cent stake at an average price of ₹27.10 per share.

The US-based Group through its affiliate CA Basque Investments offloaded 39 crore shares of private sector lender on the BSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, CA Basque Investments sold 39 crore shares amounting to a 1.35 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

With this, Carlyle's shareholding has declined to 5.08 per cent from a 6.43 per cent stake in Yes Bank (as of December 2023).

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte acquired more than 30.63 crore equity shares, which is about 1.06 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

The shares were purchased at the same price, taking the deal size to Rs 830.08 crore. On Thursday, shares of Yes Bank rose 1.08 per cent to close at Rs 29.01 apiece on BSE.

The Carlyle Group had in 2022 picked up a 9.99 per cent equity stake in Yes Bank.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 15, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Yes Bank Ltd
Yes Bank Ltd