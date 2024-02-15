Carlyle Group offloads 1.3% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 1,057 crore

Yes Bank shares: Carlyle Group has sold equity stake worth ₹1,056 crore in Yes Bank through open market transaction. Carlyle Group sold 1.35 per cent stake at an average price of ₹27.10 per share.

The US-based Group through its affiliate CA Basque Investments offloaded 39 crore shares of private sector lender on the BSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, CA Basque Investments sold 39 crore shares amounting to a 1.35 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

With this, Carlyle's shareholding has declined to 5.08 per cent from a 6.43 per cent stake in Yes Bank (as of December 2023).

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte acquired more than 30.63 crore equity shares, which is about 1.06 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

The shares were purchased at the same price, taking the deal size to Rs 830.08 crore. On Thursday, shares of Yes Bank rose 1.08 per cent to close at Rs 29.01 apiece on BSE.

The Carlyle Group had in 2022 picked up a 9.99 per cent equity stake in Yes Bank.