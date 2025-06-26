YES Bank shares in a downtrend, here's what analysts say 

Shares of YES Bank are in a downtrend, forming a lower low & lower high structure, according to an analyst. The banking stock has gained just 2.65% this year and fallen 15% in a year. The weakness is also visible in the long term in the YES Bank stock. The lender's stock slipped 24% in five years and 88% in 10 years.

YES Bank stock has fallen 26.53% from its 52 week high of Rs 27.41 reached on July 8, 2024.

YES Bank stock slipped 0.35% to Rs 20.17 today against the previous close of Rs 20.24 on BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 63,258 crore today. YES Bank has a one-year beta of 1.08, indicating average volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 49.8, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

YES Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day moving averages.

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "YES Bank is currently forming a Lower Low, Lower High structure, indicating a sustained downtrend. Although the stock recently broke above a falling trendline, it failed to hold the breakout, as selling pressure pushed the price back toward the trendline support. For bullish momentum to resume, the stock needs to decisively close above Rs 23.40. Until then, fresh entries should be avoided as the trend remains weak. On the downside, a break below Rs 17.40 could open the gates for further decline towards Rs 15.98."

Mandar Bhojane, Senior Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "YES Bank is currently trading at Rs 20.06, exhibiting a sideways trend within a narrow range of Rs 20.45 to Rs 19.30, reflecting indecisiveness and neutral sentiment. The RSI stands at 47.84, supporting the ongoing consolidation phase. Technically, the stock holds above its 20-week EMA and is also taking support near the 200-day EMA, indicating underlying strength. A breakdown below Rs 19.50 could drag the stock towards the Rs 18.00 level, which may act as a strong support zone. On the upside, a decisive move above Rs 20.50 with volume confirmation can trigger a bullish reversal, paving the way for an upside target of Rs 22.50–Rs 25.00.

Given the current setup, a long position around Rs 20.06 could be considered with a stop-loss at Rs 19.30. Traders should watch for breakout or breakdown signals supported by volume or bullish/bearish candlestick patterns to confirm directional bias."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "YES Bank stock price is slightly bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 19.62. A Daily close above resistance of Rs 20.55 could lead to a target of Rs 23 in the near term."

Goldman Sachs has a "sell" call on YES Bank. It has a price target of Rs 15 per share. The global brokerage said it estimates the lender to deliver 14% loan growth and a 3 basis points expansion of return on assets over FY25-27.

The bank reported a 63% rise in net profit to Rs 738 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 from Rs 452 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit rose on the back of lower provisioning. The bank's provisions for bad loans slipped to Rs 318 crore in Q4 against Rs 471 crore in the year-ago period.

YES Bank's net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and expended on deposits, climbed 6% to Rs 2,276.36 crore from Rs 2,153 crore in the corresponding period last year.