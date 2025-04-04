scorecardresearch
NEWS

YES Bank shares in focus after Q4 business updates; key details

YES Bank shares in focus after Q4 business updates; key details

Shares of YES Bank will be in focus on Friday after the private lender shared its quarterly business updates for the March 2024 quarter after the trading hours on Thursday.

Shares of YES Bank settled at Rs 17.95 on Thursday, rising over 3 per cent, with a total market capitalization of more than Rs 56,000 crore. Shares of YES Bank settled at Rs 17.95 on Thursday, rising over 3 per cent, with a total market capitalization of more than Rs 56,000 crore.

Shares of YES Bank will be in focus on Friday after the private lender shared its quarterly business updates for the March 2025 quarter after the trading hours on Thursday, April 3. The lender managed to post high single digits on a yearly basis in its loans and deposits.

YES Bank reported a 8.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its loans & advances to 2,46,539 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. Its loans stood at Rs 2,27,799 crore in the year ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, deposits grew 0.7 per cent from Rs 2,44,834 crore.


Its deposits stood at Rs 2,84,488 crore for the given three months, which is 6.8 per cent YoY higher from Rs 2,66,372 crore in the same period year ago. On a sequential basis, deposits rose 2.6 per cent from Rs 2,77,224 crore, with its CASA ratio improving to 34.3 per cent for the quarter from 30.9 per cent in the year ago. CASA ratio stood at 33.1 per cent in the December 2024 quarter.


The credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 86.7 per cent in Q4FY25, compared to 85.5 per cent in Q4FY24 and 88.3 per cent in the December 2024 quarter. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) came in at 125 per cent for the reported quarter, up from 116.1 per cent on a yearly comparison. However, LCR was lower on a QoQ basis, when it was at 133.2 per cent in the December 2024 quarter.


Shares of YES Bank settled at Rs 17.95 on Thursday, rising more than 3.16 per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the lender is little more than Rs 56,000 crore. The scrip has tumbled more than 37 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 28.50 hit in April 2024. However, the stock tested its 52-week low at Rs 16.02 on March 12, 2025.


IIFL Capital pegs YES Bank's return on assets (RoA) to come in at 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent for FY25 and FY26, respectively. It pegs return on equity (RoE) at 5 per cent, 6.9 per cent and 8.9 per cent for FY25, FY26 and FY27, respectively. It sees an EPS growth of 67 per cent, 49 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively during the same period.


Kotak Institutional Equities has a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 17. ICICI Securities had a target price of Rs 16 on the stock with a similar rating. JM Financial also has a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 15 on the stock.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 04, 2025, 7:50 AM IST
