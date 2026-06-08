YES Bank shares rebound to near 52-week high despite GST notice; check target price & more

Shares of YES Bank Ltd made a smart rebound on Monday even as the private lender received a GST order from Maharashtra. The stock opened nearly 2 per cent lower at Rs 22.86 early in the session but rebounded nearly 3 per cent from day’s low to Rs 23.54, with a total market capitalization close to Rs 74,000 crore.

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YES Bank has received an order from the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) department’s appellate authority confirming a tax demand and penalty totalling Rs 63.27 crore for the period from July 2017 to June 2018, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing on Saturday, June 6.

The bank said the order was passed by the Commissioner (Appeals) under Section 107(11) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act and was received on June 5. It added that the order does not raise any new or additional demand, but confirms the demand raised earlier.

According to the filing, the appellate order upholds an earlier Order-in-Original issued by the Joint Commissioner, CGST, in November 2024. The demand comprises GST dues of Rs 31.63 crore and an equivalent penalty of Rs 31.63 crore, taking the total amount involved to Rs 63.27 crore. Applicable interest may also be payable under the order.

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Shares of YES Bank have surged nearly 37 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 17.19, hit on March 30, 2026. YES Bank stock is up 10 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis for 2026 so far. The stock is marginally down from its 52-week high at Rs 24.30, hit in October 2025.

YES Bank said the matter relates to GST issues for the period between July 2017 and June 2018. The lender said it believes it has adequate factual and legal grounds to support its position and does not expect any material impact on its financial condition, operations or other activities because of the order.

The bank said it will pursue available legal remedies, including filing an appeal against the appellate authority’s decision within the prescribed timelines, after the order confirmed the earlier demand and penalty for the period under review.

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YES Bank reported a 44.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in the net profit at Rs 738 crore, while its net interest income rose 15.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,638 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its NIMs improved 20 basis points to 2.7 per cent, while asset quality also improved on both net and gross levels. The Mumbai-based lender reached 1 per cent RoA mark.

Investec (Target Price: Rs 15), Citi (Target Price: Rs 19.50), Kotak Institutional Equities (Target Price: Rs 19), Anand Rathi (Target Price: Rs) 19 and JM Financial (Target Price: Rs 18) have a ‘sell’ rating on YES Bank, while Axis Capital has a ‘buy’ rating on it with a target price of Rs 28. Nomura has a ‘nuetral’ rating and ICICI Securities has a ‘hold’ tag on it but both have a target price of Rs 21 fors YES Bank.