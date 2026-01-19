YES Bank shares tank 3% but ICICI Securities ups target price, says this

YES Bank Ltd shares tanked 3 per cent in Monday's trade following its December quarter results, even as the private sector lender reported a 55 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 951.6 crore compared with Rs 612.30 crore in the same quarter last year.

The scrip fell 3.41 per cent to hit a low of Rs 22.66 apiece on BSE. It eventually closed the day at Rs 22.76, down 2.98 per cent. YES Bank's net interest income (NII) grew 11 per cent to Rs 2,465.6 crore from Rs 2,223.5 crore YoY, while its net interest margins (NIM) improved to 2.6 per cent from 2.4 per cent YoY.

Saying it was an healthy quarter for YES Bank, with return on asset (RoA) inching towards 1 per cent mark, ICICI Securities maintained 'HOLD' rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 24 from Rs 22 earlier, alongside an unchanged target multiple of 1.2 times. Downside risk for the stock is a sharp rise in delinquencies, it said adding that upside risk is strong recoveries in legacy NPA and SR portfolio.

ICICI Securities said YES Bank reported better-than-expected Q3FY26 profit , led by negligible credit costs amidst improved slippages and bulky SR redemptions.

ICICI Securties said loan growth was tepid, at 5 per cent YoY, but CASA growth remained superior.

"Despite adverse spreads, NIM improved 12 bps QoQ to 2.6 per cent, led by decline in RIDF (down to 7 per cent of assets). While retail slippages have eased, at 3.4 per cent levels, it remains elevated. RoA jumped to a multi-quarter high of 0.9 per cent," it said.

ICICI Securities said slippages for YES Bank improved sharply with levels declining to 1.6 per cent, the lowest in the last eight quarters. There is healthy moderation in PL and credit card gross slippages as well, it said.

"While retail slippages have eased, they still remain elevated at 3.4 per cent annualised. NNPA remained steady at 0.3 per cent. PCR inched-up to 83 per cent vs 81 per cent QoQ. SMA 1+2 loans were broadly stable at 1.5 per cent. YES Bank saw Rs 550 crore of provisions reversals from SR redemption, helping overall credit costs to be negligible," it said.