YES Bank shares update on Q1 results, says this

Private sector lender YES Bank Ltd has shared an update regarding its results for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26). The stock jumped 1.25 per cent at the early tick on Friday to Rs 20.33, with a total market capitalization close to Rs 64,000 crore. The stock had settled at Rs 20.08 on Thursday.

The trading window for dealing in securities of YES Bank shall be closed for the designated persons (including their immediate relatives) of the Bank and its subsidiary in terms of the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the bank’s code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading from July 01, 2025 till the declaration of financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025 and 2 days thereafter, said YES Bank in its exchange filing.

"The date of the board meeting of the bank for declaration of financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025 will be intimated in due course," it added.

Shares of YES Bank are trading 26 per cent below its 52-week high at Rs 27.41 hit in July 2024. The stock has rebounded nearly 27 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 16.02 hit on March 12, 2025. Shares of YES Bank have remained mostly flat, marginally higher in 2025 so far.

YEs bank reported a 63 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 738 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 from Rs 452 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit rose on the back of lower provisioning. The bank's provisions for bad loans slipped to Rs 318 crore in Q4 against Rs 471 crore in the year-ago period. YES Bank's net interest income increased 6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,276.36 crore.

Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has a 'sell' rating on the lender with a target price of Rs 15 per share. The global brokerage said it estimates the lender to deliver 14 per cent loan growth and a 3 basis points expansion of return on assets over FY25-27.

Domestic Brokerage firm JM Financial also has the same rating and price target on YES Bank. Among other names, ICICI Securities and Kotak Institutional Equities also have a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with their target prices standing at Rs 20 and Rs 17, respectively.