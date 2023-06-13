ZEE Entertainment, HDFC, Tata Motors, JSW Steel among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic equity indices were trading higher in early trade today. Sensex rose 296 points to 63,020 , while NSE's Nifty50 added 80 points to 18,680.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

ZEE Entertainment

SEBI has restrained Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra Goenka and Zee Entertainment head Punit Goenka from holding any key managerial position for 1 year.

Go Fashion

Sequoia Capital has offloaded its entire 10.18% stake in Go Fashion (India) through bulk deals on Monday. Two domestic institutional investors BNP Paribas Arbitrage, ICICI Pru Life Insurer and two other foreign investors Societe Generale and Kuwait Investment Authority fund have bought these shares through open market transactions.

Punjab & Sind Bank

The Board of the lender has cleared raising of up to Rs 750 crore through issuance of Basel-III compliant Additional Tier-I Bonds or Tier-I I Bonds in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months.

Engineers India

Engineers India has won an order from ONGC worth about Rs 472 crore with a project completion schedule of about 40 months.

JSW Steel

JSW Steel has been declared as a preferred bidder from the Directorate of Mines and Geology, Goa, for grant of mining lease for iron ore mineral in Goa.

HFCL

The company has won an order worth Rs 80.92 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of fibre optics transmission system (FOTS) for three priority corridors of phase IV of Delhi Metro Rail Project.

Caplin Point

Caplin Point has received USFDA’s nod for cisatracurium besylate injection.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors' owned Jaguar Land Rover plans an annual investment of 3 billion pounds while targeting revenue of over 30 billion pounds by FY26, according to an investor presentation by the company.

Inox Wind Energy

The Board of Inox Wind Energy has approved a merger with its parent company Inox Wind. Under the scheme of arrangement, 158 equity shares of Inox Wind will be issued for every 10 shares held in Inox Wind Energy.

HDFC

The home loan financer has raised over Rs 13,000 crore through 10-year bonds at 7.75 per cent ahead of its merger with the largest private lender, HDFC Bank.

Hero MotoCorp

The two-wheeler major said it plans to open more than 100 exclusive stores for premium models in FY24 at 'prime' locations across the country.

Patanjali Foods

The edible oil firm plans to reach Rs 5,000 crore operational profit and over Rs 50,000 crore turnover in the next five years.

Balkrishna Paper Mills

The board has cleared issue of equity shares on 'Rights basis' up to Rs 45 crore. The entitlement ratio and record date will be announced in due time.

