Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are in focus today after media firm said its board has cleared a plan to raise a minimum of Rs 2,300 crore. The fund raising in one or more phases is aimed at funding strategic and business initiatives in order to strengthen its balance sheet and eye expansion of growth areas.

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The company in an exchange filing on June 10 said its board cleared the capital raise at its meeting . However, the route through which the funds would be raised, has not been mentioned in the communication.

"The Board of Directors has approved the raising of capital by the Company of minimum Rs 2,300 crore in one or more phases/tranches to fund the strategic and business initiatives," the company said. Zee added that the board would deliberate further on the available fundraising options.

The fundraising comes after ZEE bagged the FIFA media rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the centenary FIFA World Cup 2030, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, along with several other international football events and FIFA documentary content through 2034. Subsequently, Zee shares rose 18% in five days. The bagging of media rights for 39 FIFA events for the Indian market, will significantly strengthen the firm's presence in the sports broadcasting segment.

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According to the company, the partnership aligns with its long-term strategy of expanding its footprint across high-growth content categories and building a stronger multi-platform sports ecosystem for Indian audiences.

Zee will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to begin on June 11, 2026, as well as the landmark 2030 edition marking 100 years of the tournament.

Earlier in May, Zee reported a net loss of Rs 103.7 crore in the March 2026 quarter against a profit of Rs 188.6 crore during the same period a year ago. For the full year, the company posted profit of Rs 271.3 crore against Rs 687.4 crore in FY25.