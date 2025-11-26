Zen Technologies shares in focus as MoD orders hit Rs 397 crore in November; key details

Shares of ZEN Technologies Ltd are in focus on Wednesday after the defence-tech company disclosed a fresh Ministry of Defence (MoD) order worth Rs 108 crore, marking another significant win in November for the Hyderabad-based firm.

The latest development comes just weeks after Zen Technologies announced a separate Rs 289 crore MoD contract on November 2 for upgrading its Rapid Anti-Drone Systems (ADS), underscoring the government’s continued thrust on indigenous defence platforms. With back-to-back MoD orders in November totalling Rs 397 crore.

In a stock exchange filing dated November 25, after market hours, the company said it has been awarded a contract valued at Rs 108 crore (including GST) for supplying advanced tank crew gunnery training simulators to the Indian Army.

Commenting on the contract, Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri said the order represents “more than business growth—it’s validation of indigenous R&D done right.” He added, “This Rs 108 crore order proves what's possible when policy protects genuine Indian IP… Operation Sindoor reminded us: procurement speed matters.”

The simulators replicate realistic battlefield conditions—covering gunnery drills, ammunition selection, range-finding, turret controls, vehicle dynamics and more—and are designed to significantly reduce training costs while enhancing readiness.

Earlier this month, Zen Tech had informed exchanges that it secured two MoD contracts totalling Rs 289 crore for the upgradation of its anti-drone systems. The filing noted that operational feedback from missions, including Op Sindoor, had prompted rapid upgrades in hardware and software capabilities, emphasising the need for fully indigenous IDDM systems.

Atluri had then stressed the strategic importance of indigenous control over defence hardware and software, stating, “Buying Indian-designed, developed and manufactured products is not an option, it’s a requirement for survival as drone and cyber threats keep evolving.”

On Tuesday, shares of Zen Technologies closed 1.08 per cent higher at Rs 1,397.30 on the BSE, compared with its previous close of Rs 1,382.40. The stock remains down nearly 44 per cent in 2025 so far.