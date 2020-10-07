These 3 stocks have gained over 600% in FY21

The year 2020 has been volatile for investors and traders largely on account of coronavirus pandemic. Even as both Sensex and Nifty saw significant volatility, they have recovered considerably from March 2020 lows. BSE Sensex and Nifty50 have rallied over 50 percent from lows touched on March 23.

Meanwhile, the first half of the ongoing fiscal has been the best for the Indian bourses in the last six years as Sensex and Nifty surged 31 per cent. The benchmark indices have shed more than 26 per cent so far in FY21 owing to coronavirus pandemic triggered sell-off in equities all across the globe.

So far in FY21, three stocks with market capitalisation of Rs 100 crore in the BSE universe have gained over 600 per cent.

Here are 3 stocks that have given over 600 per cent returns so far in FY21:

Aarti Drugs

The stock of Aarti Drugs rose 606.28 percent to Rs 893.10 (as on October 6) from Rs 126.45 (as on March 31). The shares were trading at Rs 937.75, or 44.65 points, or 5 per cent on BSE at the time of reporting.

The pharma company reported a consolidated profit for the quarter ended June 2020 of Rs 85.45 crore, up 280.63 per cent YoY.

Venus Remedies

Shares of Venus Remedies surged 570 per cent to Rs 150.95 (as on October 6) from Rs 22.5 (as on March 31). The shares were trading at Rs 147.80, down 3.15 points, or 2.09 per cent on BSE at the time of reporting.

The pharma company had reported net profit of Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.07 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

Tanla Solutions

The stock of Tanla Solutions rose 468.55 per cent to Rs 275.75 (as on October 6) from Rs 48.5 (as on March 31). The shares were trading at Rs 289.50, up 13.75 points, or 4.99 per cent on BSE at the time of reporting.

The communication services firm recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 78.6 crore in the first quarter ended June 30 as against a loss of Rs 75.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

