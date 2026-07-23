Adani Total Gas shares: Buy, sell or hold after weak Q1 as stock stuck in broad range

Adani Total Gas Ltd is likely to remain stuck in a broad consolidation phase after its latest quarterly earnings disappointed on profitability, even as revenue growth stayed firm on the back of higher gas sales volumes. The stock, hovering around Rs 677 in the discussed segment, has seen sentiment weaken after the company reported a 14% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit, reinforcing concerns over margin pressure in an already fragile oil and gas environment.



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Profit miss clouds near-term outlook

The immediate trigger for the stock's recent softness appears to be the mismatch between top-line growth and bottom-line performance. While revenue expansion suggested demand resilience, the dip in profitability and weak operating performance raised fresh questions over earnings quality and the pace of recovery.

That has become especially relevant at a time when investors are rewarding sectors with cleaner momentum and stronger earnings visibility. In contrast, Adani Total Gas now finds itself in a pocket of the market where sentiment remains cautious rather than constructive.



Sector pressure keeps upside in check

Jai Thakkar, Vice President, Head of Derivatives and Quant Research at ICICI Securities struck a measured but clearly restrained tone on the stock's prospects. “Oil and gas sector itself is under pressure right now,” he said, adding that unless geopolitical tensions ease, he does not see the sector reviving in any meaningful way.

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For Adani Total Gas specifically, Thakkar expects the stock to spend more time consolidating than trending sharply higher. “It might just continue to trade within the range of Rs 550 to Rs 850,” he said, describing it as a “very broad range” within which the stock is likely to remain contained.



Why Adani Total Gas is lagging peers

The cautious stance stands out because several Adani Group stocks have staged a notable rebound in recent months. Yet Adani Total Gas has not emerged as a preferred momentum play, largely because the sector backdrop remains unsupportive and earnings have not offered a strong enough trigger for re-rating.

Thakkar made that contrast explicit by pointing to stronger pockets of the market. FMCG, cement and pharma, he noted, have shown better relative strength, making them more attractive for investors chasing momentum. “These are the momentum sectors. This is not,” he said.



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What investors should watch now

For existing shareholders, the message is not outright bearish, but it is far from bullish. The stock has corrected meaningfully, and the expert view suggests downside may be cushioned within a range rather than collapse outright. Still, without easing geopolitical stress and a clearer improvement in sector sentiment, Adani Total Gas may struggle to deliver decisive upside in the near term.

In short, the stock remains a hold-with-caution story rather than a fresh momentum bet.