Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Vaibhav Global, Sona BLW among 20 shares to turn ex-dividend on Friday

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Vaibhav Global, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings and Escorts Kubota would be among 20 stocks that would turn ex-date for dividend on Friday. Others included Nippon Life India Asset Management, Nilkamal, Can Fin Homes GSK Pharma, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Syngene International and Welspun Enterprises.

Shares of Bajaj Finance will turn ex-dividend today. The NBFC had announced a final dividend of Rs 30 per share for FY23. Friday would also be the record date for the same, meaning the NBFC board will determine name of eligible shareholders for the same. All eligible shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on July 28.

Shares of Bajaj Auto will also turn ex-dividend on Friday. This two-wheeler maker company had announced dividend of Rs 140 per share. The actual payment will be made on July 28. Maharashtra Scooters (Rs 60 per cent share), Bajaj Holdings (Rs 13 per share) and Bajaj Finserv (Re 0.80 per share) will also turn ex-dividend on Friday.

Bank of Baroda will turn ex-dividend on Friday. This state-run lender had announced dividend of Rs 5.50 per share. The actual payment will be made on August 6. Can Fin Homes, which announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share, will turn ex-date for dividend on Friday. The actual dividend will be paid on August 18.

GSK Pharma (Rs 32 per share), Nilkamal (Rs 20 per share), Nippon Life India Asset Management (Rs 7.5 per share), Escorts Kubota (Rs 7 per share) will turn ex-dividend on Friday. Vaibhav Global and Greenlam Industries, which announced Rs 1.5 per share dividend each, will turn ex-dividend on Friday.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Rs 1.53 per share), Welspun Enterprises (Re 1 per share), Syngene International (Re 0.50 per share final dividend, Re 0.75 per share sepcial dividend will also turn ex-dividend today.

Meanwhile, Bandaram Pharma Packtech will turn ex-date for rights issue on Friday. On this day, the company board will determine the shareholders who will be eligible to apply for the rights shares. The Rs 9 crore rights issue will open on July 3 and end on July 5. Eligible shareholders of the company as on the record date could subscribe to three rights shares for every Bandaram Pharma Packtech share they held on the record date.