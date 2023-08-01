Bikaji Foods Q1 results: Net profit surges 157% to Rs 41 cr

Snack manufacturer Bikaji Foods International Ltd on Tuesday reported a massive 157 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 41.6 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 in comparison to Rs 16.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

The revenue of the company also showed growth, rising by 15 per cent to Rs 481.7 crore compared to Rs 418.5 crore in the previous year.

According to a regulatory filing on BSE, the company's Board of Directors passed a resolution approving and allotting 5,21,730 Equity Shares of face value Rs 1 each under the Bikaji Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021 Scheme-I to eligible employees.

These shares are fully paid-up and were allotted in response to the exercise of Vested Options. The newly allotted equity shares will have the same rights and privileges as the existing equity shares of the Company.

Following the allotment, the company's paid-up share capital has been increased from Rs 24,95,09,880 (consisting of 24,95,09,880 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each) to Rs 25,00,31,610 (consisting of 25,00,31,610 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each).

On Tuesday, Bikaji's scrip on BSE closed nearly flat at Rs 484.2. The company got listed in late 2022.

