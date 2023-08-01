scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Bikaji Foods Q1 results: Net profit surges 157% to Rs 41 cr

Feedback

Bikaji Foods Q1 results: Net profit surges 157% to Rs 41 cr

The revenue of the company also showed growth, rising by 15% to Rs 481.7 crore

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Bikaji Foods Q1 results: Net profit surges 157% to Rs 41 cr Bikaji Foods Q1 results: Net profit surges 157% to Rs 41 cr
SUMMARY
  • Bikaji Foods reported a 157% surge in net profit at Rs 41.6 crore
  • The revenue for the company also grew by 15% to Rs 481.7 crore
  • On Tuesday, Bikaji's scrip on BSE closed nearly flat at Rs 484.2

Snack manufacturer Bikaji Foods International Ltd on Tuesday reported a massive 157 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 41.6 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 in comparison to Rs 16.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

The revenue of the company also showed growth, rising by 15 per cent to Rs 481.7 crore compared to Rs 418.5 crore in the previous year. 

According to a regulatory filing on BSE, the company's Board of Directors passed a resolution approving and allotting 5,21,730 Equity Shares of face value Rs 1 each under the Bikaji Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021 Scheme-I to eligible employees. 

These shares are fully paid-up and were allotted in response to the exercise of Vested Options. The newly allotted equity shares will have the same rights and privileges as the existing equity shares of the Company.

Following the allotment, the company's paid-up share capital has been increased from Rs 24,95,09,880 (consisting of 24,95,09,880 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each) to Rs 25,00,31,610 (consisting of 25,00,31,610 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each).

On Tuesday, Bikaji's scrip on BSE closed nearly flat at Rs 484.2. The company got listed in late 2022.

Also Watch | Reliance Jio launches JioBook (2023) in India at a price of Rs 16,499: Check details

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 01, 2023, 7:56 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement