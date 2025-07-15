Bombay Stock Exchange receives bomb threat; No explosives found, FIR filed

Mumbai’s iconic Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was the target of a bomb threat on Monday, prompting swift police action and the deployment of the bomb disposal squad. The threat, sent via email, turned out to be a hoax.

According to officials, the BSE received an email from an account bearing the name "Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan," warning that four RDX IED bombs had been planted inside the BSE tower and would detonate at 3 PM. The authorities were immediately alerted.

Mumbai, Maharashtra | Bombay Stock Exchange received an email threatening to blow it up. The police were immediately informed. The bomb squad team and police reached the spot. Nothing suspicious was found.



A bomb squad and local police teams arrived at the building and conducted thorough checks. No suspicious materials were found during the inspection, confirming it was a false alarm.

A case has been registered at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations are underway to trace the source of the threat.