Share price targets: Eternal, Bharti Airtel, SBI among 15 stock picks; HDFC Bank out, Kotak Bank in

The broking firm Axis Securities has reshuffled its strategy to weather the storm turbulence triggered by global shocks and rising crude oil prices. While Axis has dropped HDFC Bank Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and Prestige Estate Projects Ltd from its top recommendations, it has added Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Eternal Ltd, and Nestle India Ltd.

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The brokerage noted that "near-term market behavior is expected to remain range-bound with intermittent volatility". Axis also said that bottom-up stock selection and tactical sector rotation will continue to be critical for navigating this phase and generating alpha.

“Investors should adopt a disciplined, bottom-up approach, focusing on quality and earnings sustainability, while using market corrections as staggered entry opportunities,” the brokerage advised.

In its April 2026 outlook, Axis rolled out a curated list of 15 top stock picks:

Eternal: The target price for Zomato's parent company has the highest upside potential in the entire pack. Axis has set TP of Rs 360 for the stock, signalling a 55% jump from its current levels.

"We have refreshed our top picks," the brokerage said, adding that "the revisions underscore our continued emphasis that aligns with our core thematic investment framework, with a focus on delivering robust and sustainable medium-term growth visibility".

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Financial stocks

Axis Securities remains bullish on large-, mid-, and select small-cap players. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,150 for Bajaj Finance Ltd, and Rs 1,350 for State Bank of India (SBI). The newly added Kotak Bank carries a target price of Rs 515. Meanwhile, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd has its target price set at Rs 74.

Consumption stock picks

In the consumption, FMCG, and consumer discretionary segments, Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart) has been given a target price of Rs 4,450. LG Electronics India Ltd has a target of Rs 1,815. Nestle India, also a fresh addition to the list, is pegged at a target price of Rs 1,500. Additionally, Chalet Hotels Ltd holds a target price of Rs 1,120.

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Telecom, healthcare, materials, and industrials

Rounding out the 15-stock portfolio, Bharti Airtel Ltd carries a target price of Rs 2,530, while Max Healthcare Institute Ltd holds a target of Rs 1,250. In the materials and industrial sectors, Dalmia Bharat Ltd is pegged at a target of Rs 2,520, and Navin Fluorine International Ltd at Rs 7,400. Kalpataru Projects International Ltd and Minda Corporation Ltd complete the list, with target prices of Rs 1,450 and Rs 710, respectively.

