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Is CEA hinting at no urgency to tweak capital gains taxes on stocks? What has he said on topic of capital market taxation

Is CEA hinting at no urgency to tweak capital gains taxes on stocks? What has he said on topic of capital market taxation

The important statement from CEA Dr. Nageswaran comes a week after the PM Modi-led government scrapped long-term capital gains tax on investments made by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in government securities through an Ordinance issued.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 13, 2026 2:31 PM IST
Is CEA hinting at no urgency to tweak capital gains taxes on stocks? What has he said on topic of capital market taxationThe Reuters report added that the CEA gave statement suggesting that the government sees less urgency for further tweaks to the tax regime for stocks.
SUMMARY
  • CEA Nageswaran says weaker case to change capital gains tax on equities than bonds
  • Government sees less urgency to tweak stock tax regime, says CEA

Chief Economic Adviser Dr. V. Anantha ‌Nageswaran on Friday said that the case for changes to capital gains taxes on equities is weaker ​than for bonds, according a Reuters report. 

The Reuters report added that the CEA gave statement suggesting that the government sees less urgency for further tweaks to the tax regime for stocks.

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The important statement from CEA Dr. Nageswaran comes a week after the PM Modi-led government scrapped long-term capital gains tax on investments made by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in government securities through an Ordinance issued.

The exemption applies to foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), subject to prescribed information-reporting requirements.

The Ordinance brought changes in the Income Tax Act to provide the exemption.

In a bid to attract dollar inflow,  the government decided to remove the capital gains tax on G-secs to attract long-term, patient capital because these instruments have a longer tenure.

Foreign investors are subject to a long-term capital gains tax of 12.5 per cent on listed shares and bonds held for more than 12 months. They also pay a withholding tax of 20 per cent on interest earned ‌on government bonds.

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The government promulgated an ordinance to amend the Income Tax Act to provide tax exemptions on interest income and capital gains arising from sale, exchange or transfer of government securities, effective from April 1, according to a gazette notification dated June 5.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

FAQs

  • +

    Why did Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran say the case for changing capital gains tax is weaker for equities than for bonds?

    He indicated that the government sees less urgency to revise the tax treatment of equities, while bonds, especially government securities, needed policy support to attract long-term foreign capital.

  • +

    What tax relief has the government announced for foreign investors in government securities?

    The government has removed capital gains tax and provided exemption on interest income from the sale, exchange or transfer of government securities for eligible foreign institutional investors and the Bank for International Settlements, subject to reporting rules.

  • +

    Why did the government scrap long-term capital gains tax on government securities for FIIs?

    The move is aimed at attracting dollar inflows and bringing in patient long-term capital, as government securities usually have a longer tenure and are seen as suitable instruments for stable foreign investment.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 12:41 PM IST
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