D-St selloff in numbers: Rs 8.5L cr investor wealth wiped out in four days; 7 of 8 stocks in red

Indian equity benchmarks took a sharp plunge on Friday, extending their fall for the fourth straight session. The BSE barometer Sensex crashed 981 points or 1.61 per cent to close at 59,845, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 321 points or 1.77 per cent down to settle at 17,807. Such was the drop in the domestic bourses that seven out of every eight stocks finished in the red and over 8.42 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation was wiped out.

Here's a look at today's market fall in numbers:

Rs 8.5 lakh crore investor wealth lost

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, fell Rs 8.42 lakh crore to Rs 272.12 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 280.55 lakh crore recorded yesterday. Frontline stocks such as Reliance Industries, SBI, Maruti, ITC, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank), ICICI Bank and Axis Bank contributed to the fall.

294 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 294 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. BSE500 stocks such as Gland Pharma, Indigo Paints, MapMyIndia, Nykaa, Quess Corp and Relaxo hit their respective one-year low levels.

7 out of every 8 stocks in the red

Every seven out of eight stocks that traded on BSE today fell. Out of 3,655 stocks, 3,115 stocks settled in the red. Only 472 stocks advanced while 68 stocks remained unchanged.

10 BSE500 stocks drop over 10%

Shares of BSE500 stocks such as Indian Overseas Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, Ircon, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Infibeam Avenues, Union Bank, General Insurance Corporation of India, Easy Trip Planners, IRFC and JK Paper fell 10 per cent or more.

State-owned banks, metal and energy stocks top drag

For Sensex, the major culprits that dragged the index lower were Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC twins, L&T, ITC, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors and Maruti. Reliance Industries and Infosys alone contributed negatively to over 300-point decline.

Also Read | Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Adani Transmission: 7 Adani Group stocks lose Rs 1.7L crore in m-cap in 4 days