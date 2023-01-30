Data Patterns shares gain 19% after Q3 profit rises three-fold

Shares of Data Patterns India rose nearly 19% today after the defence and aerospace solutions provider reported a stellar set of earnings for the quarter ended December 2022. Data Patterns India stock surged 18.71% to Rs 1378.55 against the previous close of Rs 1161.30 on BSE. Data Patterns shares have gained after two days of fall.

Earlier, Data Patterns stock opened with a gain of 9.36% at Rs 1269.95 today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6,682.74 crore. Data Patterns shares have gained 76.19 per cent in a year and risen 18.11 per cent since the beginning of this year. Total 0.74 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.77 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 6,682.74 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Vedanta stands at 43.4, signaling neither the stock is overbought nor oversold. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating very high volatility during the period. Data Patterns stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The firm reported a three times or 271.88% rise in profit to Rs 33.32 crore in Q3 against the profit of Rs 8.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Sales zoomed 155% to Rs 111.81 crore against Rs 43.84 criore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal.

On account of better execution, gross margins rose 140 bps QoQ and EBITDA margins for Q2FY23 climbed 42.2 per cent as against 34.2 per cent in Q2FY23 and 35.7 per cent in Q3FY22.

As on date, it has healthy orders of Rs 890.40 crore in hand, the company said.

Data Patterns (India) Limited is an India-based vertically integrated defense and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defense products industry. Its portfolio includes COTS Boards, ATE and Test systems, Space Systems, and Radio Frequency and Microwave. It designs COTS module products that are used in rugged applications and automatic test equipment platforms.



