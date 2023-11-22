scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Demat accounts on depository platform CDSL cross 10-crore mark

Feedback

Demat accounts on depository platform CDSL cross 10-crore mark

"CDSL is pleased to announce the crossing of another milestone as more than Ten crore (100 million) demat accounts were registered (with the platform)," the company said in a statement.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
CDSL maintains and services 10 crore-plus demat accounts spread across India. CDSL maintains and services 10 crore-plus demat accounts spread across India.

The Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) on Wednesday said the number of demat accounts on its platform had crossed the 10-crore mark. The CDSL, which began operations in 1999, facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and settlement of trades on stock exchanges.

"CDSL is pleased to announce the crossing of another milestone as more than Ten crore (100 million) demat accounts were registered (with the platform)," the company said in a statement.

CDSL is the largest depository in the country in terms of active demat accounts and allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in electronic form (dematerialised).
 
It maintains and services 10 crore-plus demat accounts spread across India. These accounts are serviced by CDSL's 580-plus Depository Participants (DPs) from over 20,000 locations. CDSL, along with its subsidiaries, provides a host of services to the financial intermediaries and markets.

CDSL shares declined 0.41 per cent to settle at Rs 1717.95 on Wednesday.   

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 22, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement