Demat accounts on depository platform CDSL cross 10-crore mark

The Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) on Wednesday said the number of demat accounts on its platform had crossed the 10-crore mark. The CDSL, which began operations in 1999, facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and settlement of trades on stock exchanges.

"CDSL is pleased to announce the crossing of another milestone as more than Ten crore (100 million) demat accounts were registered (with the platform)," the company said in a statement.

CDSL is the largest depository in the country in terms of active demat accounts and allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in electronic form (dematerialised).



It maintains and services 10 crore-plus demat accounts spread across India. These accounts are serviced by CDSL's 580-plus Depository Participants (DPs) from over 20,000 locations. CDSL, along with its subsidiaries, provides a host of services to the financial intermediaries and markets.

CDSL shares declined 0.41 per cent to settle at Rs 1717.95 on Wednesday.