Dolly Khanna cuts stake in 5 companies, adds 2 new stocks in her portfolio

Amid the rising pressure in the Indian stock markets, seasoned Dalal Street investor Dolly Khanna has been trimming her stake in as many as five companies, including a potential exit. However, the Chennai based investor has added two fresh counters in her portfolio, while shares also increased stake in an existing one, besides staying put on another one.

Dolly Khanna signalled a potential exit from Repco Home Finance Ltd as her name was not there in the key shareholders list as of December 31, 2024. Her stake in the company dropped below one per cent as of the December 2024 quarter, while she owned 7,08,786 shares, or 1.13 per cent stake in the company as of September 30, 2024.



All the listed companies need to file their shareholding patterns with the exchanges on the quarterly basis and name all the shareholders who own one per cent or more stake in the company as of the given date. Khanna's name went missing from Repco Home's key shareholders list.



Khanna also sold 76,376 equity shares of Selan Exploration Technology during October-December 2024 quarter, to cut her stake to 1,86,293 equity shares, or 1.23 per cent in the company. Her stake in the company stood at Rs 14.6 crore, while the stock has gained about 50 per cent in the last one year.



The marquee investor also cut her stake in Prakash Pipes by 18,000 equity to own 8,88,052 equity shares, or 3.71 per cent as of Q3FY25. She also sold a little more than 4,000 equity shares of Nile Ltd to cut her stake to 34,190 equity shares and about 41,000 equity shares of Talbros Automotive Components Ltd to bring her stake to 7,02,475 equity shares. Her stake in both the companies stood at 1.14 per cent as of December 31, 2024.



On the other hand, Khanna's name appeared in the key shareholder's list of Stove Kraft Ltd and India Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd for the December 2024 quarter. Her name was not included for the September 2024 quarter data.



Dolly Khanna owned 3,54,541 equity shares, or 1.07 per cent stake in Stove Kraft amounting to Rs 30.3 crore, while she picked 6,23,464 equity shares, or 1.16 per cent stake in India Metals & Ferro Alloys worth Rs 55 crore during the October-December 2024 period.



She also added 1,95,000 equity shares of Prakash Industries Ltd to push her stake to 22,95,178 equity shares, or 1.28 per cent stake in the company. However, she stake in Chennai Petroleum Corporation remained unchanged for the quarter as he continued to own 1,618,520 equity shares, or 1.09 per cent stake as of December 31, 2024.



According to the latest data from the Trendlyne, Dolly Khanna publicly holds 20 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 476.4 crore as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.