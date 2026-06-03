IndiGo gains market share: Airline widens lead as Air India cuts domestic, international flights

IndiGo has gained market share in both domestic and international sectors following the network curtailment announced by Air India to reduce operational losses due to high jet fuel prices.

IndiGo strengthened its leadership position in April with passenger market share rising to 64.8%, a 0.85% increase YoY and 1.51% increase MoM, according to Equirus Monthly Aviation Tracker.

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Akasa Air continued its gradual expansion to 5.7% with 0.77% increase YoY. In contrast, Air India Group’s share declined to 24.9%, down 2.4% YoY. On the operational front, Akasa continued to lead industry load factors at 91.8%, significantly ahead of IndiGo 82.7%, Air India Group at 78.5%) and the industry average.

Air India has said to cut 22% of domestic flights and 27% international flights between June 1 and August 31. The Tata-run airline posted Rs 26,000 crore losses in FY26 and FY27, and has started on a bumpy tarmac.

What is IndiGo’s international gain?

The international air traffic remained severely impacted by West Asia disruptions as passenger load factor weakened sharply. International passenger traffic of Indian carriers remained under pressure at 1.8mn, 39% less YoY and 1% less MoM).

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The international market share shifts back in favour of IndiGo as network disruptions ease and Air India Group share moderated. The international market share dynamics reversed from the previous month, with IndiGo’s passenger share increasing to 47.5%, a 3.36% rise YoY and 3.65% increase MoM.

Air India Group’s share moderated to 46.6%, 4.2% down YoY and 4.69% less MoM. Akasa Air continued to scale up gradually, reaching 3.2% share, 1.59% YoY.

Despite lower traffic volumes across the industry, IndiGo regained share as operations normalized across key routes. However, international load factors weakened across major carriers, with IndiGo at 77.2%, Air India Group at 74.4% and the industry at 75.5%, reflecting continued demand disruption from geopolitical tensions.