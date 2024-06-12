Nifty hits record high, Sensex up 500 points; investor wealth jumps Rs 2.8 lakh crore

Domestic stocks saw a decent uptick in Wednesday's trade with Nifty50 scaling its fresh lifetime high. The massive rise was supported by gains in banks, financial, IT and metal stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack soared more than 500 points to hit a day high of 76,968, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 155 points up to hit an all-time peak of 23,420. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that around Rs 2.8 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated.

Related Articles

Buying interest in select heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance lifted the indices higher.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 2.8 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 2.88 lakh crore to Rs 429.83 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 426.94 lakh crore recorded during the previous session.

187 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 187 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as AAVAS Financiers, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Ashok Leyland, BASF India, Bharat Forge, Airtel, CIE India, Dixon and Finolex Cables hit their respective one-year high levels. With that being said, 14 stocks touched their respective 52-week lows today.

Market breadth strong: 2,585 stocks were in the green

Out of 3,724 stocks, 2,585 stocks were seen declining on BSE. 995 stocks were advancing, while 144 stocks remained unchanged.

Privi Speciality, Trident & Tata Tele soar up to 8%

Stocks such as Privi Speciality Chemicals, Trident, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), MMTC, Tanla Platforms, Network18, Linde India, Praj Industries and Nesco surged as much as 8.46 per cent.

Banks & financials among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL, L&T, Airtel, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Axis Bank. HDFC, ICICI and Reliance alone contributed positively to the around 273-point climb.

On NSE, 15 out of the 16 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal outperformed the NSE index by rising 0.98 per cent, 1.05 per cent, 0.66 per cent and 0.78 per cent.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 111.04 crore of shares on a net basis yesterday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 3,193.29 crore of stocks, exchange data showed.