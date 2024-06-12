Stocks in news: Wipro, Airtel, LTIMindTree, Tube Investments, Brightcom and Reliance Power

Indian benchmark indices settled on a muted note on Tuesday as the headline indices gave up their gains in the fag-end of the session. BSE Sensex shed 33.49 points, or 0.04 per cent to settle at 76,456.59. NSE's Nifty50 index added only 5.65 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end the session at 23,264.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 12, 2024:



Wipro: The IT and software solutions major has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) platform called Lab45. It leverages Generative AI (GenAI) machine learning (ML), and deep learning technologies to enable companies to realize enhanced efficiencies, transform business functions, and enable industry-specific solutions.



Bharti Airtel: The leading telecommunications firm has approved the allotment of 69,34,266 fully paid-up equity shares at a conversion price of Rs 518 per equity share to holders of FCCBs.



LTI MindTree: The technology consulting and digital solutions company has inaugurated its regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of its expansion in KSA and the Middle East.



Tube Investments of India: The auto ancillary firm and its subsidiary, TI Clean Mobility, have entered into a definitive agreement with GEF for an additional subscription towards compulsorily convertible preference shares amounting to Rs 160 crores in TI Clean Mobility.



Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The stock broking and financial services company has approved the allotment of 44,77,82,709 equity shares to eligible shareholders as per the bonus issue announced for the shareholders in 3:1 ratio.



Eris Lifesciences: The pharmaceuticals company completed the acquisition of a 19 per cent stake in Swiss Parenterals from the promoters of the company.



Medplus Health Services: Optival Health Solutions Pvt Ltd, one of the subsidiary companies, has received two suspension orders of license/operations for stores situated at Satyanarayanapuram, Gudivada, Andhra Pradesh and Kaup Udupi Exp, Karnataka.



ICRA: The rating agency has received an intimation on June 11, 2024 from the Income Tax Department for the FY2016-17 wherein outstanding demand has been raised to ICRA of Rs 51. 92 crore.



Reliance Power: CFM Asset Reconstruction (CFM) has filed an application against the Company for alleged claim of Rs 3,901.59 crore as on August 17, 2023, towards corporate guarantees given by the company against the borrowings of Vidarbha Industries Power, a subsidiary. Reliance Power has proposed a one-time settlement to CFM.



Brightcom Group: The troubled company reported its earnings for the September 2023 quarter, wherein its net profit came in at Rs 0.63 crore, down sharply on a sequential basis. Income from operation stood at 112.12 crore for the reported quarter.





Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals: The sugar firm has made an application to SDF for repayment of loans in full under OTS Scheme. The development pertains to default of Ethanol loan of Rs.32.45 crore and Cogeneration loan of Rs.21.10 crore availed from SDF.



B&A Packaging India: The company has received a show-cause notice from the Additional Director, DGGI, Bhubaneswar, proposing a GST demand of Rs 10.56 crores due to short payment on account of the outward supply of goods.



Spectrum Foods: The company has deferred the call money notice issue, which was set to open on June 11, due to unforeseen challenges.

