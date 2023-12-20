scorecardresearch
MARKETS
SEBI approves appointment of ex-IAS Pramod Agrawal as BSE Chairman 

Pramod Agrawal, a former IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, has served as Coal India Chairman from February 2020 to June 2023.

Pramod Agrawal, a former IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, served as Coal India Chairman from February 2020 to June 2023.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the appointment of former Coal India chief Pramod Agrawal as the chairman of the BSE. The appointment will be effective from January 17, 2024. "SEBI has granted its approval for the appointment of Shri Pramod Agrawal as Chairman on the Governing Board of the Company with effect from January 17, 2024," the stock exchange said in a regulatory filing.

The Board of BSE had on December 13 approved the appointment of Agrawal as the Chairman of the Governing Board as the term of SS Mundra, Chairman and Public Interest Director, ends on January 16, 2024. Mundra, former Deputy Governor of RBI, was appointed as BSE chairman in May 2022.

Agrawal, a former IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, served as Coal India Chairman from February 2020 to June 2023. Prior to joining Coal India, he was Principal Secretary of the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment and the Department of Labor, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Agrawal holds a BTech degree in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai and an MTech in Design Engineering from IIT Delhi.

Shares of BSE were down by 4.39 per cent to Rs 2,295 on the NSE on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 20, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
